Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto hinted at the move last Thursday on his weekly show on 710 ESPN Seattle. “We are getting closer and closer,” he said when asked about the timeline for Jarred Kelenic to be called up. “I will say it is some part because we feel he’s making progress, in some part it’s time to take a look at him and that’s coming sooner than later. Also some part in that it might add a spark to our offense if we give him that opportunity. We have not fixed a date but we are getting to the point in that 30- to 40-game window that I have discussed that we are going to make decisions with our roster and among them is what we do moving forward with Jarred Kelenic.”