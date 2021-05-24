newsbreak-logo
Plano, TX

Early voting opens for June 5 runoff elections in Plano

By William C. Wadsack
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Early voting opens May 24 for the June 5 local runoff election. The runoff races on the ballot are Plano City Council Place 4 and Place 7. In Collin County and Denton County, polls will be open from:. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 24-27 and May 29; and. 7 a.m.-7 p.m....

communityimpact.com
