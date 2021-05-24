Early voting opens for June 5 mayoral runoff race in Flower Mound
Early voting begins May 24 for the June 5 election. May 24 is also the last day to receive an application for ballot by mail. The mayor's race is the only one contested in Flower Mound. Voters can choose between newcomer Derek France and former council member Itamar Gelbman. Neither mayoral candidate took more than 50% of the vote in the May 1 election. To become acquainted with the candidates, view our candidate Q&A here.communityimpact.com