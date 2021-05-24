Early voting opens for June 5 mayoral runoff race in Flower Mound

Flower Mound Councilman Jim Pierson has resigned, effective immediately. Pierson, 79, was elected in 2019 to Place 1 on the Flower Mound Town Council. His seat is up for election in May 2022. Mayor Steve Dixon said during the council meeting on Wednesday night that he and council received an email from Pierson tendering his resignation. Dixon said he spoke to Pierson on the phone and wished him well, but did not elaborate on why Pierson resigned. Pierson was not present at the meeting.