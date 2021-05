There’s quite a bit of hubbub about the new BMW M3 Touring, what with it being the first M3 Touring of all time and all. However, it’s absolutely not the first ever wagon the M Division has made. In fact, it’s made a couple and one of which is a bit of a fan favorite — the E61 BMW M5 Touring. For BMW fans, the E61 M5 Touring is a holy car, one that cannot be criticized. However, was it actually as good as we remember?