EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian shares set to snap 3-day losing streak, Asian FX subdued

By Harish Sridharan
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Investors eye key central bank meeting in Indonesia * Philippine peso drops 0.3% * Singapore core inflation rises to 0.6% in April By Harish Sridharan May 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian equities recouped most of the losses made last week to be the top performer among Asia's emerging markets on Monday, although U.S. inflation concerns and Chinese regulators' views on commodity prices kept investors on the edge. Asian currencies were largely unchanged as the dollar pulled slightly off last week's three-month lows. The Philippine peso dropped 0.3%. China's market regulators warned industrial metal firms to maintain "normal market order" during talks over big jumps in metals prices this year. It comes after the cabinet said it will look to curb "unreasonable" price gains. "China talking about commodity regulation has provoked a little bit of caution in markets," said Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities. The country also announced a crackdown on mining and trading of the largest cryptocurrency last week, as part of ongoing efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks. "If we look back at the last 12 months, crypto has correlated with Asian currencies. Maybe very tenuous and small, but from a directional point of view, it gives you an indication," he said. Malaysian shares gained 0.5%, recovering from a 1.3% fall last week on record coronavirus cases and deaths. They are set to snap a three-day losing streak. Shares in India gained 0.2%, as the country's daily COVID-19 cases stayed below the 300,000-mark for more than a week. Stocks in Singapore and Taiwan rose, although they have lost 2.9% and 7%, respectively, so far this month as rising number of COVID-19 cases forced their governments to impose tighter restrictions on people's movement. Minutes from the Fed's April meeting last week suggested that a sizable minority of policymakers were open to discuss potentially tapering bond purchases, and Fed speakers this week could shed further light on U.S. policy settings. In Indonesia, the rupiah was largely unchanged ahead of Tuesday's monetary policy decision. Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its key interest rate steady at record lows, a Reuters poll found, as the rupiah faces pressure from capital outflows and as the economy slowly recovers from the pandemic. Singapore's core inflation rate, the central bank's favoured price measure, rose to 0.6% in April from a year earlier, compared with 0.5% in the previous month. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include Sime Darby Plantation Bhd and Axiata Group Bhd ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Megaworld Corp , down 5.59% ** The biggest gainers in the NSE index were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and State Bank of India Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0658 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.19 -5.05 <.N2 0.17 3.35 25> China

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Bank Of India#Emerging Markets#Inflation#Asian Stocks#Asian Markets#Stock Trading#Markets Malaysian#Chinese#Td Securities#Fed#Bank Indonesia#Ftse Bursa#Sime Darby Plantation Bhd#Axiata Group Bhd#Megaworld Corp#Nse#State Bank Of India Asia#Asian Currencies#Emerging Markets#Fx
