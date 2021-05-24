GUEST COLUMN: On starting a band in Puerto Rico during the pandemic

Marcos Del Moral didn’t name his new project Glasgow on a whim. The Puerto Rican’s jangly rock on “Golden Sophism” recalls Scots Two Door Cinema Club immediately. He wrote the song and was going to record it in 2020, but was temporarily slowed by the pandemic. Puerto Rico has dealt all sorts of natural disaster and political upheaval in recent years. Hurricane Maria did serious damage in 2017. Last year started with a series of earthquake that knocked out power and water to a portion of the island U.S. territory. But Del Moral chose to focus on the positives as he was trying to get his band off the ground.