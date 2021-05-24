People & Events

At the Welcome City Council meeting on Tuesday the interim superintendent for Martin County West School District, Chad Brusky, discussed some areas of cooperation between the City and the school district about the ball diamond in Welcome. Both the City and the school would like to have one person to contact for questions and scheduled repairs and financial responsibilities. The school suggested hiring a person for 18 weeks for 15 hours a week during the busy season and then two days a week for 6 hours a week. The school has a legal problem hiring with them not having ownership of the diamond so they suggested renting or leasing the diamond for a year at a time. The City pays water, insurance and electricity for the scoreboard and mows the outer part beyond the fences and puts.