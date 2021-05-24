People & Events
The first meeting for Heritage Acres members will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Prairieville Building at Heritage Acres, 507 Lake Ave. in Fairmont. After a light supper, Jerry Simon will provide a report on donations over the winter and call for a treasurer’s report. Discussions about Threshing Day, planned for Aug. 8, will include talks on plans for additional attractions, meals, entertainment and members help. Plans for crops, maintenance and improvements will be presented during the proposed new storage building. All members and the public are invited to attend.www.fairmontsentinel.com