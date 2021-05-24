newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

UPDATE 1-European stocks hover near record high, Cineworld gains

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Cineworld shines on UK reopening

* Lagarde says too early to discuss policy change

* Several European markets closed for holiday (Adds comment, updates prices)

May 24 (Reuters) - European stocks closed in on record highs on Monday as investors counted on continued economic recovery and strength in corporate earnings to keep the market momentum going.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% to 445.10 points, just below its record high of 446.19 points.

Trading activity was subdued with markets in Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Norway, Switzerland and Germany closed for holiday.

UK’s Cineworld Group Plc rose 2.8% after animated adventure comedy “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” pulled in more people than expected after a months-long COVID-19 lockdown.

Helping the sentiment, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday it was still too early to discuss policy after the end of its 1.85 trillion euro emergency bond purchase scheme, dismissing calls by some colleagues to consider tapering.

The central bank is set to meet early next month to discuss its policy.

“With an economy only now rebounding, it is early days in anticipating a transition out of crisis mode for the ECB, but a necessary one,” Nordea Asset Management’s Sebastien Galy wrote in a morning note.

The STOXX 600 ended the week marginally higher on Friday despite worries about inflation as a survey showed euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in over three years in May.

There were some concerns as Germany’s public health institute declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Italy’s FTSE MIB lagged as several stocks traded ex-dividend. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Stock Prices#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Pan European#Stoxx#Cineworld Group Plc#European Central Bank#Ecb#Nordea Asset Management#Ftse Mib#European Stock Markets#Record Highs#European Markets#Trading Activity#Investors#Updates Prices#Inflation#Corporate Earnings#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
Place
Europe
News Break
Markets
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Euro
News Break
Business
Country
Norway
Country
Hungary
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
StocksBirmingham Star

Nifty hits record high, metal stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Equity indices gained over half a per cent during early hours on Friday as industry leaders hoped for another economic stimulus by the government. Analysts said the overall structure of the market remains positive as investors are upbeat about unlocking of the economy next...
Currenciesactionforex.com

European Open: Gold Hovers Below 1900 Ahead Of US Inflation Data

Whilst today’s inflation print (core PCE) may be irrelevant if the Fed really don’t care about it rising, it still counts for gold if it comes in stronger than expected and could dictate which side of 1900 it closes today. Asian Indices:. Australia’s ASX 200 index rose by 89.9 points...
Stocksrock947.com

European shares inch closer to record high

(Reuters) – European shares inched towards a record high on Friday as investors cheered more stimulus measures in the United States, but fears of an uptick in inflation ahead of key U.S. data kept the gains in check. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% to 447.69 points in early...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks set for 1% weekly gain as U.S. data supports

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rebounded on Friday, poised for a weekly gain of 1%, led by strength in Hyundai Motor and as upbeat data from the United States supported recovery momentum. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI was up 18.83 points, or 0.59%, at 3,184.34, as of 0147 GMT. ** Lifting investors' risk appetite was U.S. jobless claims data that turned out to be better than expected, while its first-quarter growth remained unchanged from earlier estimate of 6.4%, underpinning hopes that the economic recovery is gathering steam. ** South Korea's biggest automaker Hyundai Motor and its unit Kia Corp jumped 4.31% and 4.33%, respectively, following a report that the company will increase investment in electric vehicles, by slashing the number of combustion engine models in its line-up to free up resources. ** Among other heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.38%, while battery maker LG Chem added 2.12%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 53.5 billion won ($47.91 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,118.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.01% lower than its previous close at 1,118.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117.0 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,116.3. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.14 points to 110.92, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.66%. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.6 basis points to 1.160%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.2 basis points to 2.154%. ($1 = 1,116.5700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks push for record high on US$6 trillion US spending hopes

LONDON (May 28): Charging stocks markets were on track for a seventh day and fourth straight month of gains on Friday, as investors bet the United States will lead the world economy out of its Covid-19 slump with a US$6 trillion spending boom. Sell in May and stay away? Not...
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Markets Creep Ahead On Recovery Optimism

Wall Street stocks shrugged off data showing increased US inflation, finishing modestly higher Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, while European equities gained despite disappointing French economic data. A key US inflation index climbed 3.6 percent in April compared to the same month in 2020, according to government data, the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 rises on banks, commodity boost

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) May 28 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 index edged higher on Friday, led by gains in heavyweight banking and commodity stocks, while investors awaited key U.S. inflation data that has kept them on edge this week.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

German stocks record small gains on Friday

BERLIN, May 28 (Xinhua) -- German stocks recorded small gains at the start of trading on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index growing by 36.41 points, or 0.24 percent, opening at 15,443.14 points. The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was technology giant...
StocksBusiness Insider

Nifty Treads Record Highs, Sensex Gains Further

(RTTNews) - Indian stocks continued their gaining streak to end the day with gains over half percent as optimism of economic rebound and progress in pandemic fight evinced buying interest across major sectors. The healthy earnings season and expectations of further stimulus measures by the government too bolstered investor confidence, prodding the indexes to bullish territory. S&P Nifty 50 touched an all time high of 15450 in intra-day trade and closed at 15435.65, near the earlier peak of 15469.65, after rising 0.55 percent from yesterday's close.
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Climb as Investors Weigh Inflation Data

The S&P 500 edged higher in the final trading day of the week, heading toward a fourth consecutive month of gains. The S&P 500 added 0.2% shortly after the opening bell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained around 77 points, or 0.2%. The S&P...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar ends weekly win streak as U.S. inflation jumps

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2120 * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.8% lower * Canadian 10-year yield was little changed at 1.489% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell and data showed U.S. consumer inflation heating up in April, with the loonie ending its longest streak of weekly gains since 2016. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2078 to the greenback, or 82.80 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2120. It was also down 0.1% for the week, after having climbed for eight straight weeks. "We've had a really strong run in the Canadian dollar in the last one or two months," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com. "It's hard to see what the next catalyst for the loonie is going to be going forward." Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for the first time in six weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. As of May 25, net long positions had dipped to 44,811 contracts from 46,112 in the prior week. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target. The data is "potentially going to put pressure on the Fed to act sooner rather than later" to tighten policy, Madhavji said. Canadian GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday, with economists expecting an annualized increase of 7%. The data could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The BoC is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.8% lower at $66.32 a barrel, giving back some of this week's rally, while Canada's 10-year yield was nearly unchanged at 1.489%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Will Dunham)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street shrugs off inflation jump to move higher

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, putting both the Dow (.DJI) and S&P (.SPX) indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms ahead of inflation data, yuan sails higher

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a seven-week peak against the yen and firmed on other majors as traders braced for what is expected to be a robust U.S. inflation figure on Friday, while the Chinese yuan extended gains to head for its best month since November. Sterling...
Stockskdal610.com

World stocks to rise modestly, correction unlikely – Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – World stocks will continue to rise this year on robust economic and earnings recoveries but any quickening of inflation would temper that enthusiasm, according to Reuters polls of analysts, a majority of whom said a near-term correction was unlikely. Around this time last year, global equity markets...
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Equities Waver As Inflation Fears Recede

US stocks rose at the open on Thursday, as the world's top economy recorded the lowest number of new unemployment filings since the coronavirus pandemic began, outshining mixed European and Asian markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 percent in early trades, with Charles Schwab analysts pointing to "mostly...
StocksDailyFx

S&P 500 Index Gains as Trades Eye US GDP, Nikkei and ASX 200 Climb

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed +0.03%, +0.19%, and +0.33% respectively. Key US economic data will likely set the tone for trading. Small and mid-cap stocks surged. The Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 indexes look set to open steadily following a positive US lead. Wall Street, US data,...