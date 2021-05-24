newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Andrew Yang Lists His ‘Favorite Racial Stereotypes’ in Self-Owning Ziwe Interview

Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former presidential candidate and New York City mayoral candidate lists his favorite billionaires, refuses to take a stance on apartheid, and more in his interview with Ziwe. He once called himself the “Math Guy,” Politico labeled him the “most prominent Asian American political figure in the country,” and now...

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Oprah
Person
Caroline Calloway
Person
Michael Bloomberg
Person
Alison Roman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Stereotypes#Subways#Famous People#Viral News#Twitter Inc#Politico#Asian American#Showtime#Asians#Washington Post#White House#Knicks#Nerdy Stereotypes#Asian Stereotypes#Hip Hop#Comedian#Non White People#Jay Z Songs#Presidential Candidate#Hate Crimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
New York City, NYFiveThirtyEight

The New York Mayoral Election Is No Longer Andrew Yang’s To Lose

Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup. Let me take you back to 2013. Everyone had “Get Lucky” stuck in their heads, TikToks were called Vines, and former Rep. Anthony Weiner and then-City Council Speaker Christine Quinn led in early polls of the Democratic primary for New York City’s open mayoral seat. But about a month before the primary, then-Public Advocate Bill de Blasio surged into the lead and eventually became Gotham’s 109th mayor.
TV & Videosnewsbrig.com

Andrew Yang hits back against Daily News’ defense of cartoon

Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang on Tuesday hit back at the NY Daily News’ claim that its cartoon depicting him as a tourist visiting Times Square is not about his race — saying it clearly plays on anti-Asian tropes. “I think anyone objective looking at that cartoon knows that it’s playing...
MinoritiesKTVZ

Andrew Yang sees racism in controversial Daily News cartoon

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang on Thursday accused a New York Daily News cartoon of engaging in racist tropes and playing on an idea of Asian-Americans as permanent tourists and outsiders. The cartoon, drawn by artist Bill Bramhall, depicts Yang exiting the Times Square subway station as a...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Atlantic

Andrew Yang, Political Kardashian

Spring of junior year was my last time on the ballot. I was running for student-council president at the fancy prep school on the Upper East Side of Manhattan that I attended on scholarship. I had staked my electoral hopes on witty posters, but a lot of my classmates gravitated toward a new kid with a simple promise: putting a Snapple machine in the cafeteria. Snapple was huge in the late ’90s, and this was the kind of rich private school where not having a chance to pay more for a drink with lunch was the biggest problem most of the student body faced.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

The Racist Othering of Andrew Yang | Opinion

This week, The New York Daily News printed a caricature of Andrew Yang as a dorky, short, slanty-eyed tourist. He was intentionally depicted as a stranger in his own city, even though he's lived in New York City for over 25 years. Which one is from 2021 pic.twitter.com/toNDJkHsH6. — Evelyn...
New York City, NYBloomberg

Andrew Yang Loses NYC Poll Lead as Rivals Stress Experience Gap

Andrew Yang’s grip on the New York City mayoral race is slipping. A series of polls released this week has Yang, the previous frontrunner, falling behind rivals. The former presidential contender is drawing criticism that he’s unschooled in the fundamentals of government and unqualified to lead the post-pandemic comeback of the most populous city in the U.S. Yang is also fielding an onslaught of attacks by competitors who accuse him of taking donations from moneyed special interests and violating campaign finance rules, a claim Yang denies.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Andrew Yang slams de Blasio’s ‘undisciplined’ $98.6B spending

Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang indicated Wednesday that he’s ready to teach Mayor Bill de Blasio some basic math if elected to succeed him, especially when it comes to his most recent, record-breaking budget proposal. “I’m concerned Bill de Blasio’s administration has been really undisciplined about its use of resources,” Yang...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

All politicians should be interviewed on Showtime's Ziwe

Ziwe Fumudoh showcased her skills as interviewer with her viral Andrew Yang interview over the weekend. "A New York mayoral candidate gets admirably honest on the latest episode of Ziwe Fumudoh’s new Showtime talk show, Ziwe," says Joe Berkowitz. "It’s not highly anticipated guest and current New York mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang, however, but rather Ziwe herself, who announces a vanity campaign of her own in a mock ad midway through the episode. Unlike Yang, Ziwe freely admits that running for Mayor would be an exercise in boosting her profile, rather than boosting the city’s functionality. While the pretend mayoral candidate doesn’t get any disclosures quite that juicy out of the real one, she does get Yang on the ropes in such a revealing way that it’s clear that Ziwe should be granted the opportunity to interview all political candidates going forward. Right away, everything that made Ziwe’s Instagram show such a must-watch last summer makes it terrifying for Yang to be on this incarnation of the program. It is either an extremely bold move or a mind-boggling research fail that he is here at all, Zooming in to answer questions such as, 'What are your favorite racial stereotypes, are there any that are just straight-up true?'...Most of the time, Ziwe’s reactions anticipate and channel the audience’s own, whether they reflect mischievous curiosity or delighted surprise. It’s never obvious when a curveball is coming, though."
MinoritiesPOLITICO

The shocking Yang cartoon, in context

QUICK DRAW — Andrew Yang portrayed attacks on him by rival candidates as playing into anti-Asian racism — tying broadsides against him in the New York City mayoral race to a spike in hate crimes in the city, as POLITICO’s Erin Durkin reported today. Yang stood with his wife, Evelyn, outside a Queens subway station where an Asian man was shoved onto the train tracks, and criticized a New York Daily News cartoon depicting him as a tourist as well as broader attacks questioning whether he is a true New Yorker.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

On The Campaign Trail, Andrew Yang Tries To Live Up To The Hype

When Andrew Yang jumped into the Democratic race for New York City mayor he became an immediate frontrunner, buoyed by name recognition from his presidential bid and his more than one million followers on social media. Now, with less than a month before the primary, New Yorkers — and not just journalists — are asking tough questions, checking if this celebrity candidate has what it takes to lead the city.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Andrew Yang shares his favorite date spots around New York

As the New York City mayoral primaries approach (mark your calendars: June 22), we couldn't help but wonder where each candidate likes to spend his or her time. First up: Democratic nominee Andrew Yang, who was born and raised in New York State as the son of Taiwanese immigrants and currently lives with his wife Evelyn and two sons in Hell's Kitchen.