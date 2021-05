Jennifer Lawrence is apparently just as thrilled by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance as the rest of the world. Towards the end of the latest episode of The Bitch Bible podcast, host Jackie Schimmel and her friend Heather McMahan are discussing getting sponsorships as podcasters while on a girls' trip in Atlanta when Lawrence suddenly interjects, “Breaking fucking news. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They are on vacation. They are on vacation with each other right now. Clicking link in bio! They're in Montana.” She enthused, “I'm so excited! I'm so happy for them!” The conversation then moved on to the color of the pop star's old 2002 diamond from Affleck, which Lawrence confirmed was a $1.2 million 6.1-carat, pink diamond ring by Harry Winston.