Grant County, SD

Special Weather Statement in Grant County, South Dakota

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIssued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Grant County South Dakota Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen.

Pennington County, SDRapid City Journal

Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in South Dakota

New and active COVID-19 cases continue to reach new lows as the death toll for the pandemic remains ahead of the pace of recent months. The South Dakota Department of Health reported only 42 new infections Monday, allowing the number of active cases to fall to 828 - down 62 from Friday's report and 383 from last Monday. Hospitalizations climbed by four to 71 with 20 people in intensive care units and 10 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 13 patients in the hospital with two in ICU and two on ventilators.
Pennington County, SDnewscenter1.tv

SD DOH: 42 total new COVID-19 cases, two deaths statewide

PIERRE, S.D. — On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 108,478. 12 of the 47 total cases are considered as new probable cases. Two new deaths were reported, bringing the state death...
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Brown, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Walworth FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone. In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Spink; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone. In South Dakota, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions. Any fires will spread rapidly and become difficult to control and suppress.
Grant County, SDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grant RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA AND PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone. In South Dakota, Grant. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.