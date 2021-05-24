newsbreak-logo
Music

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE // Announce 2022 Australia Arena Tour

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the news emos all over the nation have been waiting for! My Chemical Romance have announced an Australian arena tour for 2022. EXCLUSIVE ALBUM PREMIERE: Dr Colossus // REDHOOK: Bad Apples, Bad Decisions and Great Tunes // GOJIRA: ThePower and the Passion // VOID OF VISION: Something Old, Something New REVIEWS: REDHOOK: Bad Decisions // DROPKICK MURPHYS: Turn Up That Dial // ROYAL BLOOD: Typhoons // GOJIRA: Fortitude // CLOWNS: Does It Matter? // THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES: When God Was Great.

