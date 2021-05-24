MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE // Announce 2022 Australia Arena Tour

Guided By Voices are known for having 50-plus-song setlists and when they hit the road in August, they’ll have four more albums of new material to choose from. On Monday, the band announced their first tour since the Covid-19 pandemic shut down live music in 2020. The initial dates begin in Columbus, Ohio in August and culminate in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 18th. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.