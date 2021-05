The St. Louis Blues will meet the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoffs from Ball Arena on Wednesday night. The Blues will look to bounce back from an embarrassing 4-1 loss to the Avalanche in game one on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Avalanche will look to take a 2-0 lead in the series after taking it to the Blues. Colorado’s goalie kept them in the game all night stopping 22 of 23 shots from the Blues.