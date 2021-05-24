newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Vilnius university says its student travelling with Protasevich also detained, demands release

By Andrius Sytas
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLgmg_0a8zhP4d00
A Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrius Sytas

A Belarusian university in Vilnius on Monday said its student Sofia Sapega, 23, who was travelling with journalist Roman Protasevich, had also been detained when their flight was diverted there from Vilnius and demanded her release.

The detention of Sapega was confirmed by her family, the European Humanities University (EHU) spokesman told Reuters.

The university spokesman said Sapega and Protasevich had been on vacation in Greece together.

In what was described by some EU leaders as a hijacking, the passenger plane flying from Athens to Lithuania was suddenly diverted to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, escorted there by a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet. On its landing, authorities took opposition-minded journalist Protasevich into custody. read more

A Lithuanian passenger, who gave his name only as Mantas, said on hearing the news the plane was being diverted Protasevich opened an overhead locker, pulled out a laptop computer and a phone and gave them to a female companion. On landing, Protasevich was immediately separated, Mantas said. read more

Sapega, who is a Russian citizen, was flying to Vilnius to defend her Master's thesis at the university to graduate from her five-year course, the university said in a statement.

"As a result of a cover operation by the Belarusian authorities, the student was detained by the Administration of the Investigative Committee for the city of Minsk on groundless and made-up conditions", the statement said.

"We protest against the unjustified detention of the member of EHU community", it added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vilnius University#A Hijacking#Capital University#Belarusian#Soviet#Lithuanian#Mantas#Russian#Ehu Community#Authorities#Plane#Minsk#Eu Leaders#Demands#Flying#Hearing#Vacation#Landing#Humanities#Laptop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Laptops
Country
Greece
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Action News Jax

Defiant Belarus leader slams EU sanctions on plane diversion

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president lashed out Wednesday at Europe for trying to “strangle” his country with sanctions over the diversion of a passenger jet, and he accused a dissident journalist arrested after the flight landed in Minsk of working to foment a “bloody rebellion." In a...
Public Safetypaddleyourownkanoo.com

KGB Agents Fought With Ryanair Cabin Crew to Force Diversion So Activist Journalist Could Be Arrested

The Eastern European country of Belarus has been accused of forcing a Ryanair flight from Athens, Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania to land in Minsk on Sunday so that police could arrest a Belarusian journalist who was onboard the plane. Media reports claim a bomb threat was made against the Ryanair flight and that the plane was intercepted by a Belarus MiG29 fighter jet.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Roman Protasevich: Belarusian opposition journalist appears in new video after plane ‘hijack’ arrest

The Belarusian opposition journalist who was arrested after a Ryanair plane he was travelling on was forced to land in Minsk has appeared in a new video.Roman Protasevich was travelling on a flight from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania, when the plane was diverted to the Belarusian capital on the orders of authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko.The 26-year-old is known in Belarus for co-founding the opposition Nexta channel on the messaging app Telegram, which was used to mobilise street protests against the country’s government.In a video released on Monday, Mr Protasevich claimed he was in good health and was being...
Europevestnikkavkaza.net

Nexta channel founder Protasevich detained in Minsk

Belarus’ interior ministry has confirmed the detention of a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, deemed as extremist in Belarus, Roman Protasevich. "Founder of the Nexta Telegram channel Protasevich has been detained at the Minsk airport," the ministry’s organized crime and corruption department wrote on its Telegram channel. Protasevich was...
TrafficLife Style Extra

Ryanair says flight diverted to Belarus lands safely in Vilnius

Capital of Vilnius at 1825 GMT. traffic control and instructed to divert to Minsk. IN BRIEF: Sosandar to raise GBP5.4 million via fundraise. May 24 (Reuters) - The captain of the Ryanair plane intercepted by a Belarusian warplane and forced to land in Minsk after what turned out to be a false bomb threat had little choice but to comply, aviation experts and pilots said.The scrambling o...
Public Safetyhot96.com

Belarus forces Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane to land to detain blogger

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered a Ryanair flight carrying a key opposition blogger and headed for Lithuania to land in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday and detained him on arrival, officials and rights activists said. Law enforcers detained activist Roman Protasevich, put on a wanted list...
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

Man got off ‘hijacked’ Ryanair flight in Minsk because it was closer to his destination anyway

A Greek passenger from a “hijacked” Ryanair passenger jet that was forced to land in Minsk asked to disembark in the Belarusian capital as it was closer to his intended destination.The man was one of three people who did not complete the flight’s destination to Vilnius after the plane was forced to stop because traffic control claimed there was a bomb threat.The Greek national told BLR TV, the state broadcaster, that he was heading to see his wife in Minsk. When the jet was grounded, he asked to stay, reported the New York Times.The other two passengers who stayed in...
EuropeBBC

Belarus plane arrest - is it a first?

The forced diversion of a Ryanair passenger plane to Belarus's capital Minsk on Sunday, and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board, have caused outrage elsewhere in Europe. The civilian aircraft was flying from Greece to Lithuania, passing through Belarus's airspace, when Belarus sent a fighter jet to intercept...
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

EU Cuts Air Links With Belarus Over Forced Plane Landing

EU leaders cut Europe's air links with Belarus on Monday, as strongman Alexander Lukashenko's regime paraded a dissident journalist arrested after his flight was forced to land in Minsk. Lukashenko sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet Sunday to intercept a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying wanted...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Britain condemns 'outlandish action' after Belarus hijacks Ryanair passenger plane en route to Lithuania with fighter jet by forcing it to land 'after fake bomb threat so opposition blogger can be hauled off, arrested and left facing the DEATH penalty'

Britain last night strongly condemned the dictator of Belarus after he scrambled a fighter jet to force a Ryanair flight travelling from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk so he could arrest a dissident journalist who is now facing the death penalty following an 'outlandish' bomb scare. Ryanair flight...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Graduate Student Detained During Brazen Political Arrest

Sofia Sapega's Instagram — European Humanities University officials are calling on the authoritarian government of Belarus to release one of its students, who was detained Sunday along with a prominent journalist with whom she was traveling. According to widespread news reports and the university, the commercial flight the student and...