Teen All-Stars: Rossi is an aspiring nurse practitioner

Plans for next year: Attending Utica College as a nursing major while playing for the women's basketball team. A star student with a 105.09 weighted average and a three-sport standout who captained Vernon-Verona-Sherrill's soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams, Anna Rossi was a member of a VVS Athletic Task Force that represented student-athletes and worked with the athletic department and community to develop an efficient and safe plan to return to the playing field when the district began to reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown. Soccer will remain this Scholar Athlete award-winner's "first love," but Anna now plans to play basketball and study nursing at Utica College.