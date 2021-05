Facebook has refused calls to remove an advertisement from its platform that claims Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has links to Hamas, despite her aides telling the social media giant that the message was inaccurate and could incite people to send the lawmaker death threats. The incident could become the latest source of ammunition for Democratic lawmakers who have long claimed that Facebook does an inadequate job of removing false and misleading information which can potential spin-off real world consequences. The Washington Post reported that Ms Omar's office reached out to Facebook on Tuesday asking the ad - which was produced by...