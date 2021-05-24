Teen All-Stars: Walters aspires to be an astrobiologist

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe sky might not even by the limit for Clinton High School senior Madeline Walters. As a youngster, she explored the ecosystem of her backyard and a Science Olympiad star was born. Since then, Maddi has participated in many day- and week-long programs at prestigious universities such as Yale, MIT and Cornell, and for years she has consistently placed in Science Olympiad competitions. Now an aspiring scientific researcher in the top 3 percent of a very competitive and highly-intellectual class, Maddi's interests include space exploration and Mars. She plans to study astrobiology at Tufts University.

