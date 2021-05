Osan Post Office opened their doors even wider to the base community as it partnered with Osan Middle High School’s Career Practicum course. The class, programmed and led by Ms. Bridget Heffele, is designed to give students the opportunity to gain a realistic perspective of employment through hands-on experience. This school year (2020-2021) Mr. Tavares Harris, Osan Post Office’s Postmaster, brought on 18 senior and junior-year students to actively participate. All were placed under the supervision and mentorship of TSgt Darryl Crawford and designated as “interns.” Collectively, they assisted in the processing and distribution of mail items totaling over 737,000 pounds while gaining unmeasurable experience in both Postal and military life. TSgt Crawford.