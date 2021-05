The Henderson-General Nicholas Herkimer and Astenrogen Chapters of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will be honoring their patriots – the Revolutionary War soldiers from whom they descended – as well as recognizing the recipients of the chapter’s Good Citizen Contest awards during an event scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at the Herkimer Home, 200 State Rte. 169, Little Falls. All are welcome to attend.