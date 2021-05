Photo by Dave Warner – Sally Madison (right) walks with a group performing “The Chapters of Alfred Dolge” during the 2017 Dolgeville Violet Festival Parade. The Little Falls Public Library is pleased to announce an in-person reading and book signing of “The Chapters of Alfred Dolge” a collection of five three-act history plays by local author and historian Sally Madison on Saturday, May 22nd at 1 PM in the library’s Community Room. It will be a free event, open to the general public at large, with refreshments provided and copies of Ms. Madison’s book available for purchase after the presentation.