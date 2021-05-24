Teen All-Stars: Borner lives her life to work hard, succeed, help others

After reading today’s letter to the editor (Saying the word resilient doesn’t make it real, May 14 Forum), I wanted to shout out that this morning, 27 of my 27 Kapa‘a Middle School students showed up to eighth-grade English class. Yea! As it is a B Day, seven came in person and the rest logged in, on time, online. A Day Monday, 14 will return, and the others will be online, but we are all together, all of the time, every day, simultaneously.