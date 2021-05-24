newsbreak-logo
Teen All-Stars: Borner lives her life to work hard, succeed, help others

Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans for next year: Attend college to get a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry. Career goals: Become an epidemiologist or optometrist. Poland senior Sara Borner has a tremendous work ethic plus a focused and positive approach to life. Whether it's academics, activities, or her participation in the New York State Council of Leadership and Student Activities, she is someone who leads by example and lives her life to work hard, succeed and help others.

