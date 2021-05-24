newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunset, LA

GMA Cool Schools: Sunset Middle School

By Dave Baker
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vVlJ_0a8zgAyL00

Today's Cool School is Sunset Middle School.

"Just One Word" after school tutoring is an academic enrichment program partnered with Sunset Middle School. They offer activities that can help students meet state and local achievement standards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22LYlW_0a8zgAyL00

In preparation for the state assessment, the students were asked to hypothesize what chemical bonds affects the most change in color and temperature, the production of a gas, and the change of the state of matter. Students finished the experiment by analyzing and interpreting what they observed and finally communicated their results with their peers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTA46_0a8zgAyL00

Thanks for all of the Cool School submissions this year. We hope you have a safe and fun summer!

KATC News

KATC News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Sunset, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#State Schools#Gma Cool Schools#School Tutoring#Students#Fun#Color#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Abbeville, LAPosted by
KATC News

CYT brings Footloose: The Musical to Abbeville

Christian Youth Theater Vermilion is bringing the explosive movie musical Footloose to Vermilion Parish with four shows this weekend. Footloose tells the story of Ren and his mother, who move from Chicago to a small farming town. Ren finds he's not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the town's preacher. The story is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. Footloose: The Musical features songs from the Oscar and Tony-nominated movie soundtrack and also includes new songs for the stage musical. The play celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people, guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind.