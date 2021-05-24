newsbreak-logo
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-25 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Because of the dangerous surf and rip current conditions, entering the water is discouraged. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Numerous strong and dangerous rip currents. Swells building into the surf zone will produce breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While strong rip currents will always be present, the threat will be highest from 1000 AM this morning through 400 PM this afternoon.

Martin County, FL
Indian River County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Saint Lucie County, FL
Volusia County, FL
Alpena County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alpena, Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alpena; Presque Isle BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Presque Isle, Alpena, Alcona, Iosco and Arenac Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Huron shoreline.
Laporte County, INweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Berrien County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 10:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * Additional Details...Wave heights of 4 to 7 feet today, and 3 to 6 feet on Saturday.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. A moderate west to east longshore current is possible at times.
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, from 6 AM EDT this morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline with the high tide cycle late tonight.
Erie County, PAweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga and Lorain Counties. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore.
Door County, WIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Waves of 3 to 5 feet and cold water will make swimming hazardous. * WHERE...Door County. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...The large waves could be accompanied by rip currents which make swimming very dangerous.
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur between 430 and 530 pm Saturday afternoon.
Kewaunee County, WIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT....Waves of 4 to 6 feet and cold water will make swimming hazardous. * WHERE...Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...The large waves could be accompanied by rip currents which make swimming very dangerous.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hall; Motley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN MOTLEY...SOUTHERN HALL AND SOUTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES UNTIL 430 AM CDT At 354 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Brice to Turkey to 8 miles southwest of Quitaque. Movement was east at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Flomot and Valley Schools.
Grafton County, NHweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Grafton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Grafton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Grafton County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current. * WHERE...Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Beach Hazards Statement, Strong south to north longshore current. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
Childress County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; Motley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHILDRESS NORTHWESTERN COTTLE...NORTHERN MOTLEY AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 414 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Memphis to 8 miles northwest of Northfield to Flomot. Movement was east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Childress, Northfield, Cee Vee, Tell and Estelline.
Childress County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Childress, Cottle, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Motley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CHILDRESS...COTTLE AND EAST CENTRAL MOTLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 515 AM CDT At 439 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Tell to near Cee Vee to 10 miles southwest of Northfield. Movement was east at 50 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Childress, Paducah, Cee Vee, Kirkland, Swearingen and Hackberry.
