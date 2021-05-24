Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-25 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Because of the dangerous surf and rip current conditions, entering the water is discouraged. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Numerous strong and dangerous rip currents. Swells building into the surf zone will produce breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While strong rip currents will always be present, the threat will be highest from 1000 AM this morning through 400 PM this afternoon.alerts.weather.gov