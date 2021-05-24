newsbreak-logo
Charlotte Smith health: ‘I could die in 10 years’ – Countryfile host on her ‘rare’ disease

By Jackson Ronnie
todaynewspost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiagnosed in 2016, the doctor told it straight to Charlotte Smith – in 10 years time she’ll need a lung transplant or she may die. “All I could focus on was the thought that I could die in 10 years,” said the mum-of-two. In complete “shock”, Charlotte said the diagnosis didn’t kick in “like it was supposed to”, she told The Mirror. Although the impending year is fast approaching – now only five years away – Charlotte is grateful she is alive.

