Charlotte Smith health: ‘I could die in 10 years’ – Countryfile host on her ‘rare’ disease

The line between feeling okay and wanting to cut yourself, says Lady Gaga, is a very narrow one. In fact, even though she says she’s not sure how to articulate her point, lest she inadvertently make it seem like something to try, she admits it’s something she’s done to herself relatively recently. “All it takes is getting triggered once to feel bad,” she says. “And when I say feel bad, I mean want to cut, think about dying, wondering if I’m ever gonna do it.”