Giveaway – Win Time and Tide on Blu-ray

Too many of the women who made their mark in the early years of cinema have been forgotten; lost to time, lack of proper archiving, and sexism, we know at least from some sources that women contributed to vitrually all fields of cinematic creation. As well, due to the power of the Hays Code over the early years of sound pictures, we tend to think of early black and white films as being rather chaste in outlook and situation. Happily, on both fronts, Criterion has issued its second film directed by Dorothy Arzner, Merrily We Go to Hell (1932). Arzner was the only women director working in Hollywood in this decade, and this film, a story of love, betrayal, alcoholism, polyamory, and hedonism was both a product of its time and part of the reason for the creation of the Hays Code.