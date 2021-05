When Pusha T came out with "The Story Of Adidon" during the summer of 2018, the hip-hop world was left in a state of shock. It was during this song that many learned for the very first time that Drake had a son. The song also revealed who the child's mother was and as you can imagine, Drake was left disrespected. Perhaps the most interesting thing about the song, however, is that it alluded to the fact that Drake had signed to Adidas after a long relationship with Nike.