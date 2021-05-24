WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, May 24th 2021
Gas prices for the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro area jumped another four cents this week. That means, according to the AAA, it costs $3 per gallon of unleaded here. Business First reports that despite indications Samsung had centered on Austin, Texas for its proposed US based $17 billion semiconductor production facility. a final decision has not yet been made. Samsung all still considering a site at the STAMP site on Route 63 in the Genesee County Town of Alabama, as well as a place near Phoenix, Arizona. This chip pant is being sought primarily because it would bring about 1,900 jobs. A final decision could come late this summer.www.audacy.com