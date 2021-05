Vale stock (NYSE: VALE) has seen a formidable rise of 46% in the last six months and is currently trading at over $20 per share. The sharp rally was driven by a recovery in global iron ore prices. Iron ore price per ton has crossed $200 in May 2021 and currently (as on 24th May 2021) stands at $209, which reflects an increase of more than 70% in the last six months and more than 125% in the last one year. The rise in prices is largely because supply has not been able to keep pace with demand in China, where crude steel production has grown by 30% over the past five years. China’s push for reducing carbon emissions from its steel industry has led to premium pricing of high-grade iron ore. Additionally, the lifting of lockdowns over recent months and successful vaccine rollout has led to expectations of healthy growth in Vale’s iron ore shipments in 2021 as demand gets back on track and supply constraints are reduced. The recent increase in Covid cases is one risk that the company faces, as reimposition of lockdowns will delay the recovery process in revenues and earnings. But the successful vaccine rollout and widening vaccination coverage makes it unlikely for us to see the kind of stringent lockdowns we saw in 2020, which has enthused markets and the stock has registered a healthy increase.