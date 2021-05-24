newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Local Governments’ Underused Resource for Building Local Jobs

By Jabari Simama
governing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany local governments are hurting financially as they fight back from the devastating effects of the coronavirus. It will take ingenuity, collaboration across departmental lines and cooperation from the private sector for public officials to restore their governments’ finances and operations to pre-pandemic levels and hopefully, with more innovative approaches, achieve new levels of success. In order for this to occur, public officials must do much better at leveraging their best and too often underused resource: government itself.

www.governing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Unions#Government Jobs#Workforce Development#Rural Development#The Atlanta City Council#First Source Jobs#Urban Affairs Review#Dekalb Works#Odw#The National Urban League#Goodwill Industries#Congress#White House#Underused Resource#Governments#Sustainable Wage Jobs#Rural Areas#Public Spending Benefits#Underserved Residents#Contractors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
PoliticsCourier News

State, local governments expect federal windfall

State and local governments are preparing to receive a large infusion of federal aid, under the American Rescue Plan of 2021. Schools and universities in Arkansas also are receiving federal funds. The amount of federal funding is unprecedented. State government will get $1.57 billion. The 75 counties in Arkansas will...
Economy895thelake.ca

New Training For Local Tourism Jobs

The provincial government is trying to ensure the local tourism industry is ready for a rebound. They are partnering with Destination Northern Ontario to provide 300 people with free training to work in the sector this summer. The investment of $1.25 million will help tourism businesses secure enough staff for...
U.S. Politicsconstructiondive.com

FEMA resilience program funding to increase

The Biden administration is doubling federal funding to $1 billion this year for state and local pre-disaster mitigation efforts through a nascent Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program meant to "categorically shift the federal focus from reactive disaster spending and toward research-supported, proactive investment in community resilience," according to an announcement this week.
Economyminnesota93.com

Republicans say unemployment benefit “top-off” is paying people not to work, causing worker shortages

Walz administration officials deny Republicans allegations that Minnesota has loosened work-search requirements for those drawing unemployment benefits. Mazeppa Republican Steve Drazkowski says the governor’s COVID emergency order eliminated it, and the state is “paying people not to work”:. “This is debilitating to the work culture of our state. It’s debilitating...
Valdosta, GAvaldostaceo.com

Civic Program Provides the 101 on Local Government

Fifteen local citizens graduated from the 12th annual Valdosta Government 101 Citizens Orientation at a ceremony on May 24, joining more than 250 graduates from the program to date. The six-week program, an initiative of the Valdosta Mayor and City Council, attracted citizens from all walks of life—from student to...
Economymilehighcre.com

ABC Releases 2021 Workforce Development Survey

ABC released the 2021 Workforce Development Survey this week. Workforce Development is a priority for ABC. America’s economic engine is fueled by a workforce equipped with durable and transferable skill sets. Apprenticeship and career technical education provide the right tools to our nation’s workforce to not only build the places where Americans live, work, heal, play and learn, but also cultivate long-lasting and rewarding career opportunities. Survey highlights include:
PoliticsGovernment Technology

A Holistic Approach to Cloud for Local Government

The experience of local governments in the U.S. over the past 18 months has resembled a roller coaster ride. As recently as September of last year, the Brookings Institution estimated that their collective revenues would decline by $155 billion in 2020 and $167 billion in 2021 as a result of COVID-19. Today, the combination of $122.5 billion in local government aid in the American Rescue Plan and quicker-than-projected growth in tax receipts has brought many cities and counties back to pre-pandemic cash flow.
Economyngtimes.ca

Municipality provides funding to support Chamber of Commerce and BIA

During the midst of a third and extended lockdown, the Municipality of North Grenville has partnered with the local Chamber of Commerce and Old Town Kemptville Business Improvement Association (BIA) to enhance their capacity to provide focused support and solutions to North Grenville’s business community. The Municipality is providing $100,000...
Yankton, SDwnax.com

Helping Local Governments Spend Federal Dollars

Another round of hundreds of millions of federal dollars will be heading to the state under the “American Rescue Plan” passed by Congress earlier this year. There are lots of rules involved with using the federal money and Brian McGinnis, a Community Development Specialist with Planning and Development District Three in Yankton is working with local governments to figure it all out…
Crawford County, PAPosted by
The Meadville Tribune

Local governments can apply for pandemic-related aid

Like Crawford County, local governments are eligible to receive new federal economic aid due to the effects of the pandemic, according to the Crawford County Planning Office. The county's 51 local municipalities — city, township and borough governments— can apply for a combined total of $8.2 million in aid from the new federal American Rescue Plan, Zach Norwood, the county's planning director, said.
Issaquah, WAGovernment Technology

Job: Local Government City Emergency Manager

This looks like a great position for someone aspiring to lead their own program: emergency manager for the city of Issaquah, Wash. This position reports to the city manager. For many years it existed in the Public Works Department, so this could be a new switch. The salary is decent.
Politicscisco.com

Easing the growing pains for state and local governments

Countless municipalities are growing at an exponential rate. The City of Pearland, for example, has seen its community grow from 37,000 citizens to 122,000 citizens over the past two decades. And the Houston suburb is not alone. With populations booming, there is tremendous pressure to digitize existing processes, develop new...
EconomyPosted by
Fatherly

24 States That Cut Unemployment Benefits Are Lying About the Reason

The Republican governors of 24 states have announced that they will block the federal government from supplementing the unemployment benefits provided to employees in their states, citing that workers are saying they are getting more money staying home than they would at work from unemployment. These claims, factually dubious, represent real, actual, harmful bad news for the families that are relying on the extra payments to stay afloat amidst the economic devastation of the pandemic.
Watkinsville, GAPosted by
WGAU

Local government agenda includes budget work in Watkinsville

There is more tax talk today in Athens: the Prince Avenue Corridor Improvements User Group, a committee that is looking projects funded by local transportation sales tax dollars, convenes a virtual session at 9 o’clock this morning. There is a morning meeting of the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority, a...
EconomyPosted by
Bensalem Times

Unemployment benefit work search requirements to restart in July

Work search requirements for individuals receiving unemployment benefits will restart the week of July 11, with individuals to begin certifying on July 18 that they have looked for work during the previous week. “As more Pennsylvanians become vaccinated and our case count continues to decline, workers can more safely return...
PoliticsHerald-Times

LETTER: Does local government really 'get it' on housing?

The May 16 article on “Housing Crunch” is interesting, but as Paul Harvey used to say, “... and now, the rest of the story.”. I’m not surprised that “unnamed” local government officials want houses built costing a minimum of a half-million dollars. One only has to look at housing zoning ordinance changes of the past decade to see the ugly truth of “systematic displacement planning.” Requirements for building have become more prescriptive and house size, lot size and on-premises parking space (would you believe four parking spaces for a three-bedroom house?) increased. To the detriment of who? You guessed it, lower-income households.
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Local staffing company struggles to fill jobs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Employers are having a difficult time filling their open positions. It is one of the many lingering effects of this pandemic. The number of phone calls from people in search of jobs has decreased significantly at UCP Personnel Services. Valerie Zavala, Regional Operations Manager said when recruiters have reached out to potential employees they respond saying that they earn more money on unemployment than they would be if they were making $15 an hour.
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 5.24.21

Budget hearing and vote, Southern States silos rezoning on city agenda. The Richmond City Council meets in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday. Full agenda available here. A final public hearing will precede a potential vote on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022. Mayor Levar Stoney has proposed a $770.3 million budget with no increases in real estate, personal property or other general taxes. More on the proposed budget is available here.