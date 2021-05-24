Local Governments’ Underused Resource for Building Local Jobs

The May 16 article on “Housing Crunch” is interesting, but as Paul Harvey used to say, “... and now, the rest of the story.”. I’m not surprised that “unnamed” local government officials want houses built costing a minimum of a half-million dollars. One only has to look at housing zoning ordinance changes of the past decade to see the ugly truth of “systematic displacement planning.” Requirements for building have become more prescriptive and house size, lot size and on-premises parking space (would you believe four parking spaces for a three-bedroom house?) increased. To the detriment of who? You guessed it, lower-income households.