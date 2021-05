Public transit officials are planning changes to bus and streetcar fares in New Orleans in a bid to boost ridership after months of decline due to the coronavirus pandemic. Under changes that would take effect July 4 and last through the end of the year, the Regional Transit Authority would end its 25-cent fee for transfers between bus and streetcar routes. That means riders would pay the base fare of $1.25 to ride one route and could transfer to another for free as long as they complete the trips within a two-hour window.