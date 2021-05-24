Album Review: LWTHR’s synth-dom ‘Home’

Dead Can Dance members pair up for a collection of vast neo-classical/World soundscapes. Lisa Gerrard & Jules Maxwell met seven or so years ago. Before their meeting, Gerrard belonged to Dead Can Dance, and Maxwell was a theatre composer who then joined the project as a live keyboard player. They went on to collaborate on a song (“Rising of the Moon”) and since then have been locked in a creative bond. In 2015, Maxwell was consigned to produce some music for the Bulgarian choir, Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares, and hit up Gerrard for some help on the project. They held on to a few of the songs and consulted the producer James Chapman a year later. The three then fleshed out some more tracks, and Burn was issued forth into the world under the duo’s new prosaic guise. It channels a verily vast, cinematic soundscape for Gerrard’s operatic litanies to inhabit.