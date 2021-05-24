Album Review: LWTHR’s synth-dom ‘Home’

Three years after his debut et cetera LP, we are still getting to know quami.xyz. His confessional penmanship and the lush production his partnership with dru.xyz sparked captures delicate insights into his psyche like, "my grandma sees my face and think I'm dying." While there were uplifting tracks like "aspirations," and shimmering production on "clementine" and "window," these issues of where he mentally finds himself are the chief concerns of et cetera and quami's blend of R&B textures continue this in his follow-up project, No One Asked. The twenty three minute EP fits a ton into its short runtime: issues of who he, as well as we, are repeatedly tackled in ambitious ways, this time with a new outlook and resolution.