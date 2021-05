With the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus finally established itself as a premium smartphone brand. Naturally, this also increases consumer expectations. Compromises that were deemed acceptable a few years ago due to a cheaper price tag, no longer cut it now that OnePlus is counting itself as a premium phone maker and asking for top dollar. One such compromise that OnePlus users had to accept in the past was the lack of water and dust resistance rating. That finally changed last year with the OnePlus 8 series, which for the first time in the history of OnePlus, carried an official water resistance rating, albeit with caveats. Well, the situation isn’t any different with the OnePlus 9 series, either.