Interior Design

3sixteen and Stephen Kenn get together for a set of special edition sofas

By Staff
acquiremag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article3sixteen has teamed up with LA-based furniture design studio Stephen Kenn on a special edition custom sofa and chair. Based on the designs from Stephen Kenn's Inheritance Collection, the pieces feature all the signature details from the collection such as the exposed metal frame and the belt straps that wrap around the side and rear. As for the upholstery, 3sixteen chose natural vegetable tanned leather from Horween, a material that only gets better with use, just like their denim.

www.acquiremag.com
