Violent crime surge reflects nationwide uptick

By rwashington
midfloridanewspapers.com
 2021-05-24

Violent crime has increased throughout the nation. A report released by the National Commission on COVD-19 and Criminal Justice in January found nationwide homicides increased by 30% from 2019 to 2020. This uptick follows many years of a downward trend in homicides; the current homicide rate is still far lower than it was in 1995. Domestic violence was up, as might be suspected, but robberies declined by 9%. Property and drug crimes fell significantly.

State
Mississippi State
