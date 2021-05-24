Violent crime surge reflects nationwide uptick

Violent crime has increased throughout the nation. A report released by the National Commission on COVD-19 and Criminal Justice in January found nationwide homicides increased by 30% from 2019 to 2020. This uptick follows many years of a downward trend in homicides; the current homicide rate is still far lower than it was in 1995. Domestic violence was up, as might be suspected, but robberies declined by 9%. Property and drug crimes fell significantly.