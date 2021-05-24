newsbreak-logo
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen foils Houthi attack south of Red Sea – state media

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

DUBAI (Reuters) – The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen thwarted an “imminent” Houthi attack using an explosives-laden boat south of the Red Sea, Saudi Arabian state media said on Monday. A coalition statement carried by state media said the Iran-aligned movement – which it has been battling for more...

