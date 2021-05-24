newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gold prices hover near 4-1/2-month high on weak dollar, inflation jitters

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Monday to hover near a 4-1/2-month high, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and growing inflationary pressure, while a slide in cryptocurrencies further lifted the safe-haven metal's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,883.12 per ounce by 0638 GMT. Last week, gold prices...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Gold Spot#Gold Trading#Gold Holdings#Weak Prices#U S Dollar#Currency Markets#Reuters#Pmi#Dailyfx#European#Spdr Gold Trust#Gol#Cftc#U S Gold Futures#Consumer Prices#Comex Gold#Spot Gold#Lifting Gold#U S Inflationary Risks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from...
Currenciesactionforex.com

European Open: Gold Hovers Below 1900 Ahead Of US Inflation Data

Whilst today’s inflation print (core PCE) may be irrelevant if the Fed really don’t care about it rising, it still counts for gold if it comes in stronger than expected and could dictate which side of 1900 it closes today. Asian Indices:. Australia’s ASX 200 index rose by 89.9 points...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Ease As Investors Await US Inflation Data

Gold prices eased slightly on Friday, as an uptick in Treasury yields and a firmer dollar increased the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,892.84 per ounce, but was set for its fourth straight weekly gain. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1.892.80.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as investors weigh U.S. inflation surge

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6% * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar lost ground against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showed U.S. consumer inflation heating up in April, with the loonie on track to snap its longest streak of weekly gains since 2016. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2114 to the greenback, or 82.55 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119. It was also down 0.4% for the week, after having climbed for eight straight weeks. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target. It comes as some Fed officials acknowledge that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies, helped by month-end flows. The United States has a public holiday on Monday. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand outweighed concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. U.S. crude prices were up 0.6% at $67.26 a barrel. Canadian GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday, with economists expecting an annualized increase of 7%. The data could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rose 1.2 basis points to 1.502%, having rebounded from its lowest level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Businesskitco.com

'No sense fighting' the bullish gold price trend - Kitco's gold price survey

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and Main Street are on the same page as bullish sentiment dominates the gold space, according to Kitco's weekly gold price survey. And there is reason to be optimistic — gold rose more than $220 in the last two months, capping the gains with a move above $1,900 an ounce this week. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,898.60.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold challenges $1,900 again after U.S. inflation ticks up

* Biden to seek $6 trillion spending for FY 2022 -report (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices) May 28 (Reuters) - Gold reversed course and turned positive on Friday, briefly popping above the key $1,900 level, after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged in April and boosted bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge.
Businessactionforex.com

Dollar Flies High after Strong Inflation Reading

Dollar surges in early US session as boosted by stronger than expected inflation readings. Indeed, the core PCE inflation hit the highest level since 1991. With the current buying momentum, the greenback is likely to end the week on a high note, with prospect of closing as the strongest. On the other hand, commodity currencies are in rather steep decline, even the Kiwi. But Yen is more likely to end the week as the worst performer.
Metal Miningsamachar-news.com

Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 205, silver jumps Rs 61

Gold price fell by Rs 205 to Rs 47,910 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday in line with selling in global precious metals and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,115 per 10 gram. Silver prices, on the other hand, rose marginally from Rs 61 to Rs 70,521 per kilogram from Rs 70,460 per kilogram in the previous trade.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 4-1/2-month peak as dollar regains footing

* S.Korea c.bank holds rates, raises inflation view. * Dollar raises to one-week high (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated from a 4-1/2-month high on Thursday, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States this week.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from $1,900 as investors await cues from U.S. data

* Silver seems reluctant to move with gold - analyst. * Gold flows into China via Hong Kong, Switzerland jump in April (Updates prices, adds detail) May 27 (Reuters) - Gold fell back below $1,900 on Thursday, pressured by an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields with investor focus turning to U.S. economic data that could offer cues on inflation and monetary policy.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Thursday from a sense that the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, while the yuan hit a three-year high as China's central bank kept to the sidelines. Investors are heavily short dollars in the belief that U.S. trade and current account deficits will widen as the world recovers from the pandemic. But the mere suggestion of tapering is enough to hold off further selling, and, following a surprise jump in consumer prices in April, markets are also on tenterhooks ahead of U.S. jobs and GDP data on Thursday and inflation on Friday. Majors were mostly steady through the Asia session, with the around $1.2190 and the yen and sterling softening very slightly to hit one-week lows. Dollar strength also clipped the wings of the kiwi and it bought $0.7286 after hints of a 2022 rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand had pushed it as high as $0.7316 on Wednesday. The Australian dollar dipped to $0.7732. The yuan bucked the trend because traders took central bank's fixing of the daily midpoint at stronger than 6.4 per dollar as a sign that further gains might be tolerated. It has benefited from inflows into China's credit and equity markets as a government vow to address sharp commodity price gains allayed fears about rising inflation. And the fact that a virtual call between top U.S. and Chinese trade officials seemed to go without acrimony on Wednesday also helped, and the yuan rose to 6.7399 per dollar offshore. The U.S. dollar index held on to Wednesday's gains and was steady at 90.055. Cryptocurrencies slipped, but not so far as to dash gains they have made since collapsing last week. "Expect more short-covering in the USD as investors look for upside surprises in U.S. data today and tomorrow," said strategists at DBS Bank in Singapore in a note on Thursday. WAIT AND SEE The latest fretting about inflation and the risk it prompts tapering was triggered when data in mid-May showed April U.S. CPI running at an annual clip of 4.2% - juiced by the low base of the pandemic year, but still well above forecasts for 3.6%. Fed officials have sought to hose this down with plenty of remarks about how much further they think the recovery needs to run. But they, and notably influential vice chair Richard Clarida, have also began publicly acknowledging at least that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. "That's probably behind the USD strength we're seeing at the moment," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency strategist Kim Mundy on the phone from Sydney. "The fact that we're expecting to see quite a strong jump in headline inflation might just reinforce market expectations that maybe the Fed is on track to introduce tapering later this year," she said, adding Friday's PCE will be closely watched. Economists expect core PCE prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Traders said that waiting on this number and on figures through the summer might hem majors into tight ranges until the inflation situation and rates outlook becomes a bit clearer. According to RBC Capital markets, the yen, which is sensitive to U.S. rates movements and began the year tumbling as yields leapt, has spent May in its tightest range since December 2019 and, excepting that month, its tightest range in 45 years. By contrast, the hints of clarity around rate hike timing in New Zealand has vaulted the kiwi closer to the Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown among the best performing G10 currencies. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 522 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2188 $1.2192 -0.02% -0.24% +1.2197 +1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.1300 109.1300 +0.00% +5.66% +109.2000 +109.0600 Euro/Yen.
Marketseconomies.com

Gold slips from 4-month high ahead of US growth data

Gold prices fell on Thursday, extending losses for the second day, on profit-taking from a 4-month high and rising US Treasury bond yields, ahead of the US economic growth data for the first quarter of this year. Gold prices fell 0.2 to $1,892.20 an ounce, after opening at $1,896.31, and...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on robust U.S. data, rising yields

* U.S. jobless claims drop, economic growth accelerates in Q1. * Gold flows into China via Hong Kong, Switzerland jump in April. * Palladium deficit seen widening in 2021- Nornickel (Updates prices, adds graphic) May 27 (Reuters) - Gold retreated on Thursday, weighed down by upbeat U.S. data that showed...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Gold Hits 4-Month High, U.S. Dollar Rebounds

The price of gold reached a new 4-month high yesterday above $1900 per ounce. This bullish price action suggests that the price is somewhat likely to rise higher still over the coming days. Global stock markets are still broadly bullish, but yesterday’s action was mixed. In the Forex market, the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks in check, dollar firm ahead of U.S. data

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - World stocks were pinned down on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. data expected to offer clues on inflation, with further pressures widely seen as sparking a scaling back of central banks’ giant stimulus packages. The Euro STOXX 600 was flat, regaining slim losses, with French...