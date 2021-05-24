The US reveals that three members of the Wuhan Center for Virology fell ill in 2019
Three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China fell ill in November 2019 and had symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, shortly before the pandemic broke out. As reported by The Wall Street Journal on Monday, citing US intelligence sources. The US newspaper reports that a report from the US State Department indicated that Chinese researchers fell ill in the fall of 2019, enough to require hospital care.www.explica.co