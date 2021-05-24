newsbreak-logo
The US reveals that three members of the Wuhan Center for Virology fell ill in 2019

Cover picture for the articleThree researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China fell ill in November 2019 and had symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, shortly before the pandemic broke out. As reported by The Wall Street Journal on Monday, citing US intelligence sources. The US newspaper reports that a report from the US State Department indicated that Chinese researchers fell ill in the fall of 2019, enough to require hospital care.

Posted by
The Week

: 3 Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers believed to seek hospital care in November 2019

A previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report says three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology got sick enough to visit the hospital in November 2019, around the time the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in its Wuhan epicenter, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The report "could add weight to growing calls for a fuller probe of whether the COVID-19 virus may have escaped from the laboratory," the Journals says.
theedgemarkets.com

Wuhan Institute of Virology lab director refutes WSJ report on sick staff, calling US intelligence doc 'a complete lie' - Global Times

(May 24): The so-called US intelligence report on sick staff at the Wuhan Institute of Virology is an outright lie that came from nowhere, Yuan Zhiming, director of the institute's Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, told the Global Times on Monday, refuting the latest report from the Wall Street Journal about an undisclosed US intelligence report indicating three researchers from the lab became sick in November 2019.
Miami Herald

China rejects new US investigation into origin of coronavirus

China rejected U.S. President Joe Biden's order for a new investigation by U.S. intelligence agencies into the origins of the coronavirus, accusing the U.S. of trying to politicize the search. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Thursday accused the U.S. of trying to pin the blame for the pandemic...
northwestgeorgianews.com

US-China row intensifies over Covid origins probe

May 28—A global row intensified amid renewed calls for an investigation into the origins of the Covid pandemic on Thursday, with Beijing accusing the Biden administration of playing politics and shirking responsibility, even as the US President pledged to release the findings of the US intelligence community's probe into the matter.
geneticliteracyproject.org

Wuhan lab leak or wet market outbreak? Biden calls for US intelligence agencies to ‘redouble’ investigative efforts into COVID origins

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. President Biden ordered a U.S. intelligence inquiry into the origins of Covid-19, following renewed scrutiny on the possibility that the outbreak of the virus might have started with a laboratory leak in China.
theblend.ie

Report: Wuhan lab scientists sought hospital care before Covid outbreak: The Blend

Three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology sought hospital care in November 2019, weeks before Beijing disclosed the Covid-19 pandemic, a US media report said, citing a previously undisclosed US intelligence document. which could add weight to growing calls for a full-scale probe of whether the Covid may have escaped from China’s best biological lab.
khn.org

Pressure Rises For ‘Transparent’ Investigation Into Covid’s Origins

Speaking at the World Health Assembly, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pushed for a "transparent, science-based" follow-up investigation into where the coronavirus pandemic originated. Reports note the matter is causing political turmoil. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told a virtual World Health Assembly meeting Tuesday there...
illinoisnewstoday.com

US, China oppose COVID-19 investigation

Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): The United States and China are fiercely on how to track the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic as Washington seeks to conduct a new round of research with independent international experts. I am taking the opposite position. Meanwhile, Beijing told the World Health Organization’s (WHO)...
nysepost.com

US agencies examine reports of early Covid-19 infections in Wuhan lab

Among those throwing their weight behind the former "lab leak" theory were former US President Donald Trump and many of his Republican Party colleagues. It remained unclear whether these researchers were hospitalized or what their symptoms were, one of the sources said. "We need data. We need an independent investigation".
khn.org

US Looking At More Unexamined Data On Wuhan Lab

Several news reports say U.S. intelligence officials have informed the White House that they have more evidence concerning the Wuhan lab that could be the origin of the covid virus. But it has yet to be examined. And WHO wants to see it, too. President Biden’s call for a 90-day...
theaseanpost.com

US Peddling Lab-Leak Conspiracies Again: China

China on Wednesday accused the United States (US) of "spreading conspiracy theories and disinformation" as the theory resurfaced that the coronavirus emerged from a Wuhan laboratory, while urging Washington to open its virology facilities to scrutiny. Led by the US, pressure is mounting for a new probe into the origins...
tri-lakestribune.net

New information on Wuhan researchers' illness furthers debate on pandemic origins

Birmingham Star

'Get to bottom' of virus origins: WH COVID-19 adviser

Washington DC [US], May 26 (ANI): A senior White House coronavirus adviser has said the world needs to "get to the bottom" of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic while adding that the WHO and China need to do more to reach the definitive answers in the matter."It is our position that we need to get to the bottom of this and we need a completely transparent process from China. We need the WHO (World Health Organization) to assist in that matter. We don't feel like that we have that now," said WH Covid advisor Andy Slavitt on Tuesday during a briefing.
Complex

3 Researchers at Wuhan Lab Reportedly Hospitalized With Illness in Fall 2019

Three lab researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology were sent to the hospital with an illness in the fall of 2019, the Wall Street Journal reports. Per the report, intelligence gathered by “an international partner” further raises suspicion brought on by a State Department document which claims that employees at the lab where the coronavirus possibly originated from were hospitalized with symptoms “consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness” in November 2019.