newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Xerox : CEO and CFO at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

This online archive offers presentations and remarks made to the public by Xerox executives at various company announcements, meetings, conferences and trade shows. The information contained in each presentation posted was factually accurate on the date it was delivered. While these speeches remain on the Company's website, the Company assumes no duty to update the information to reflect subsequent developments. Consequently, readers of these speeches should not rely upon the information as current or accurate after the dates the speeches were given.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Cfo#Ceo#Global Trade#Company#Form10 Q#Sec#Xerox Executives#Presentations#Subsequent Developments#Estimate#Trade Shows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Vow ASA : Vow Green Metals appoints CEO and CFO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Board of Vow Green Metals is pleased to confirm the appointment of Cecilie Jonassen and Lars MÃ¥rdalen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) respectively of the new company. The appointments are important steps towards the demerger and separate listing of Vow Green Metals later this year.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Engine Media To Participate In Cowen & Co.'s 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; TSX-V: GAME;OTCQB: MLLLF), a company focused on developing premium consumer experiences and unparalleled technology and content solutions for partners in the esports, news and gaming industry, announced today that its Executive Chairman, Tom Rogers and CEO, Lou Schwartz, would be participating in Cowen & Co.'s 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
TheStreet

OraSure Technologies To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) - Get Report, a leader in point of care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced that Dr. Stephen S. Tang, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. The conference will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Freedom Holding Corp. Announces Research Coverage by Sidoti & Company

ALMATY, KZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) (the 'Company') today announced the initiation of coverage by the prominent Wall Street research firm Sidoti & Company, LLC. ('Sidoti') The Company's research by Sidoti is part of the Sidoti Company Sponsored Research. Company President, Askar Tashtitov, stated, 'We undertook to participate in Sidoti's Company Sponsored Research program because Sidoti is recognized for the quality and independence of its third party research reports. We expect independent coverage will provide several benefits to our Company and our shareholders.'
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC. - Announces Listing on the CSE

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ('EonX or the 'Company) EonX is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares today on the CSE. EonX is a financial technology company providing white-label platforms for large enterprises looking to better engage, reward and securely transact with their members, customers and employees. These enterprise clients on-board their customers to the platform in order to facilitate Payments and generate redeemable eWallet balances, whilst earning Points and accessing exclusive Marketplace Rewards.
Las Vegas, NVStreetInsider.com

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CSE: CLSH) (OTCQB: CLSH) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities.
BusinessPosted by
inForney.com

Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences the month of June

ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Michael Dell, Dell Technologies' chairman and chief executive officer and Yvonne McGill, corporate controller and chief financial officer of Infrastructure Solutions Group will each present at the following virtual conferences in:. 2021 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.
Financial Reportsbirminghamnews.net

Legend Power Schedules Q2 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Legend Power® Systems Inc. (TSX.V:LPS) (OTCQB:LPSIF) ('Legend Power' or the 'Company'), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced it will release its Q2 2021 financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2021, on Monday, May 31, 2021. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update and discuss its Q2 2021 financial results for Monday, May 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer and Steve Vanry, Chief Financial Officer.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Cell MedX Corp. Converts Debt to Shares, Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing, and Engages Investor Relations Consultants

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC) ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), a biotech company focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general health and wellness, is pleased to announce that on May 25, 2021, the Company issued 2,484,500 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on conversion of $496,900 the Company owed its debt holders under 6% demand notes payable and non-interest-bearing advances. In addition to issuance of the shares, the Debt holders agreed to forgive $32,677 in accrued interest.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Summit Wireless Technologies To Participate In Upcoming Conferences

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announced that President and CEO Brett Moyer is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences. Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference VIIPresentation: Wednesday, May 26 at 12:56pm ET (9:56am...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Verizon Chairman And CEO Hans Vestberg To Speak At J.P. Morgan Conference May 25

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hans Vestberg, chairman and chief executive officer of Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the virtual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2021 on Tuesday, May 25, at 8 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rackspace Technology Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN ANTONIO, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) - Get Report today announced that executive management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Amar Maletira, President and Chief Financial Officer,...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on July 15, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing...
Economyrismedia.com

Rocket Companies to Participate in J.P. Morgan Virtual Conference

Rocket Companies, Inc., a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses—including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto— recently announced that Vice Chairman and CEO Jay Farner will participate in a fireside chat as part of J.P. Morgan’s 2021 Technology, Media & Communications Virtual Conference. The conversation will begin today, Mon., May 24, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.