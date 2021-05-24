Safaricom shares surge after it secures Ethiopia licence

* Corn mixed after 6% jump on Thursday * Market weighs Chinese imports, higher expected global crop * Wheat and soybeans ease after tracking corn rally (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn was little changed on Friday, pausing after a steep rebound a day earlier as the market weighed up strong Chinese demand against favourable U.S. growing conditions. Wheat and soybeans edged down after tracking the corn rally on Thursday. Market participants were also adjusting positions in the run-up to a U.S. holiday weekend with markets closed on Monday. The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $6.66-1/4 a bushel by 1159 GMT after climbing 6.4% on Thursday. New-crop December corn lost 0.3%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday confirmed more than 5.6 million tonnes in new-crop corn sales to China last week while not showing large-scale cancellations of old-crop corn purchases by China, as rumoured this week. Recent Chinese buying of U.S. corn has put the focus back on tight global supplies after Chicago prices eased to a one-month low this week on good crop conditions in the U.S. Midwest. The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for global corn output in the 2021/22 season, as high prices encourage more planting, but saw consumption outstripping production. "The IGC is sticking with its prediction ... that the corn market will see its fifth deficit in succession," Commerzbank said in a note. China has loomed large in the corn market as traders have assessed rumours about import purchases and policy steps to curb commodity prices and use other crops in livestock feed. "China has been snapping up U.S. corn cargoes, but its future purchases will depend on domestic production and demand," said one Singapore-based grains trader. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $6.73-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were 0.2% lower at $15.34-3/4 a bushel. Argentina's 2020/21 soybean crop is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing better than expected crop yields as it increased a previous 43 million tonne estimate. Wheat traders were awaiting the outcome of a large import tender being held by Saudi Arabia, with results expected on Monday. Prices at 1159 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 673.25 -3.00 -0.44 640.50 5.11 CBOT corn 666.25 1.75 0.26 484.00 37.65 CBOT soy 1534.75 -2.25 -0.15 1311.00 17.07 Paris wheat Sep 211.75 -0.25 -0.12 192.50 10.00 Paris maize Jun 270.00 5.00 1.89 198.75 35.85 Paris rape Aug 517.00 -3.25 -0.62 393.00 31.55 WTI crude oil 67.26 0.41 0.61 48.52 38.62 Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 -0.31 1.2100 0.45 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Goodman )