Safaricom shares surge after it secures Ethiopia licence

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI (Reuters) - Shares in Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom jumped more than 6% on Monday on news that its consortium has secured an operating licence in Ethiopia. The Safaricom-led consortium, which also includes South Africa's Vodacom, Britain's Vodafone, and financial partners won the licence with a bid of $850 million, government officials in Addis Ababa said on Saturday.

www.marketscreener.com
Businesstelecoms.com

Vodafone et al win Ethiopia licence, but it’s not over yet

A consortium including major players Vodafone, Vodacom and Safaricom has won a licence to offer telecoms services in Ethiopia, but the opening up of the country is unlikely to end here. The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) and the country’s Ministry of Finance jointly announced that a grouping made up the...
EconomyLight Reading

Safaricom-led consortium passes go in Ethiopia for $850M

State-owned Ethio Telecom no longer has a telecom monopoly in Ethiopia. In a statement issued by Ministry of Finance and the Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) over the weekend, it was revealed that a consortium, dubbed Global Partnership for Ethiopia (GPE) – which includes Safaricom, Vodacom and Vodafone – had settled on an $850 million fee for a nationwide full-service telecommunications service operator license. GPE is expected to kick off with 4G services.
Jobsnewbusinessethiopia.com

Global Partnership for Ethiopia secures telecom license

The Council of Minister of Ethiopia today announced accepting the $850 million license fee offer of Global Partnership for Ethiopia, a consortium of major international telecom service providers. The consortium involving Safaricom, Vodaphone, Vodacom, Sumitomo Corporation, and CDC Group is the first private telecom operator in the east African country...
Businesstechweez.com

Safaricom Gains Official Entry Into Ethiopia Through Vodafone

It has been reported that Safaricom has finally entered the Ethiopia market, following a report published by Bloomberg that the transaction has been approved for Vodafone – the UK company that owns the majority stake in Kenya’s leading telco. Recently, it has been reported that Ethiopia was opening up the...
Industrykitco.com

Ethiopia cancels 27 idle mining licences in push for development

JOHANNESBURG, May 14 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has cancelled 27 idle mining licences and sent warnings to three companies, the mines ministry said on Friday, as the government looks to spur production. Ethiopia has now cancelled 90 mining licences, including 63 it revoked in December. "Following a re-investigation, 27 mining companies...
Financial Reportstechweez.com

Safaricom 2020/2021 Results: Winners and Losers

Safaricom announced its FY results for the 2020/2021 period just the other day. The carrier, however, reported that it performed solidly, although it made some losses on some of its services thanks to the ongoing pandemic. In the past years, the telco gained massively from key products and services such as data, voice and M-PESA.
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ethiopia delays elections again amid security, logistical challenges

Ethiopian election officials announced on Saturday that the planned June 5 election has been postponed until an unknown date. The move came amid the widespread security and logistical challenges the country is facing. Birutkan Mideksa, chairwoman of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, confirmed the change of date in a...
Marketsnewsverses.com

JD Logistics shares surge as a lot as 18% in its Hong Kong debut

BEIJING — Shares of JD Logistics, the logistics arm of Chinese language e-commerce big JD.com, soared on Friday as the corporate debuted on the Hong Kong Inventory Trade. Shares surged greater than 18% at one level, after opening at 46.05 Hong Kong {dollars}. The inventory later pared its beneficial properties, however was nonetheless 10.75% increased than its challenge worth by Friday afternoon.
Businesscontainer-mag.com

King Abdullah Port appoints new CEO

Ports Development Company (PDC), the owner and developer of King Abdullah Port, has appointed Jay New as the CEO of King Abdullah Port. The new CEO will play a key role in accelerating the port’s growth and strengthening its role as the leading regional logistics hub, enhancing its contributions to the national economy in line with Vision 2030 objectives.
Economykfgo.com

Norway appoints new wealth fund supervisor at central bank

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway has appointed Oeystein Boersum as deputy governor and executive board member of its central bank, with a dedicated mandate to supervise the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, the government said on Friday. Boersum, until now chief credit strategist at Swedbank in Oslo, was appointed to a six-year...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn consolidates after surge on export demand

* Corn mixed after 6% jump on Thursday * Market weighs Chinese imports, higher expected global crop * Wheat and soybeans ease after tracking corn rally (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn was little changed on Friday, pausing after a steep rebound a day earlier as the market weighed up strong Chinese demand against favourable U.S. growing conditions. Wheat and soybeans edged down after tracking the corn rally on Thursday. Market participants were also adjusting positions in the run-up to a U.S. holiday weekend with markets closed on Monday. The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $6.66-1/4 a bushel by 1159 GMT after climbing 6.4% on Thursday. New-crop December corn lost 0.3%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday confirmed more than 5.6 million tonnes in new-crop corn sales to China last week while not showing large-scale cancellations of old-crop corn purchases by China, as rumoured this week. Recent Chinese buying of U.S. corn has put the focus back on tight global supplies after Chicago prices eased to a one-month low this week on good crop conditions in the U.S. Midwest. The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for global corn output in the 2021/22 season, as high prices encourage more planting, but saw consumption outstripping production. "The IGC is sticking with its prediction ... that the corn market will see its fifth deficit in succession," Commerzbank said in a note. China has loomed large in the corn market as traders have assessed rumours about import purchases and policy steps to curb commodity prices and use other crops in livestock feed. "China has been snapping up U.S. corn cargoes, but its future purchases will depend on domestic production and demand," said one Singapore-based grains trader. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $6.73-1/4 a bushel while soybeans were 0.2% lower at $15.34-3/4 a bushel. Argentina's 2020/21 soybean crop is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing better than expected crop yields as it increased a previous 43 million tonne estimate. Wheat traders were awaiting the outcome of a large import tender being held by Saudi Arabia, with results expected on Monday. Prices at 1159 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 673.25 -3.00 -0.44 640.50 5.11 CBOT corn 666.25 1.75 0.26 484.00 37.65 CBOT soy 1534.75 -2.25 -0.15 1311.00 17.07 Paris wheat Sep 211.75 -0.25 -0.12 192.50 10.00 Paris maize Jun 270.00 5.00 1.89 198.75 35.85 Paris rape Aug 517.00 -3.25 -0.62 393.00 31.55 WTI crude oil 67.26 0.41 0.61 48.52 38.62 Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 -0.31 1.2100 0.45 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Goodman )
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Asia Grains-Indonesia buys new-crop Black Sea wheat as prices ease

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - * Flour millers in Indonesia bought 60,000 tonnes of Black Sea-origin wheat this week with prices easing further, two Singapore-based traders said. * The cargo for August shipment was sold at $310 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F), down from $315 a tonne offered...
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

KfW sets out hydrogen financing for South Africa

Germany’s KfW Development Bank has set out plans to fund hydrogen projects in South Africa. KfW is offering up to 200 million euros ($244mn) in concessional loan finance. The Germany government is aiming to spark development of green hydrogen in South Africa. This is in line with Germany’s strategy, which aims to secure new partners to drive the adoption of green hydrogen.
Worldmwakilishi.com

KLM to Launch Direct Flights to Mombasa

KLM is set to launch direct flights to Mombasa in October targeting leisure travelers. The move is part of its plan to strengthen its presence in East Africa. The October 31st launch will come a month after the termination of its Africa-Europe joint venture partnership with Kenya Airways (KQ) on September 1st.
Energy Industryh2-view.com

Tlou Energy developing hydrogen strategy for Botswana and Southern Africa

Tlou Energy is focused on delivering a hydrogen strategy to bring renewable power to Botswana and southern Africa through the exploration and development of gas, solar and hydrogen. The hydrogen strategy is being developed to complement the company’s gas-to-power project. With the hydrogen economy rapidly growing, multiple business opportunities could...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

Brazil Drought Worst in 91 years

(NAFB) – Brazil faces its worst drought in 91 years, causing the government to issue a drought alert. Late last week, an agency that’s a part of the Brazil Mines and Energy Ministry recommended the country’s water regulator to recognize a state of “water scarcity” after a prolonged drought-hit central and southern parts of the Parana River basin. Financial Post Dot Com says a weather monitoring agency that’s part of the Agriculture Ministry issued its first “emergency drought alert” for June through September, saying that rains are likely to remain scarce in five Brazilian states during that period. The lack of rain across Brazil is hurting their agricultural commodities, livestock, and electricity generation as Brazil relies heavily on hydro dams for power.
Worldledgerinsights.com

Indonesia, Mauritius explore central bank digital currencies

On Tuesday Indonesia said it was exploring the possibility of issuing a digital Rupiah and yesterday Mauritius confirmed it has plans for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). A statement from the Bank Indonesia said that it was investigating both the concept and potential technologies but has not decided whether...