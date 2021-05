This study evaluates the effect of collection policy on portfolio quality of microfinance banks in Adamawa State, Nigeria. Real data were collected from 51 credit officers, then a multi-stage sampling method was used to select a sample of 21 respondents from the population (i.e., 51 credit officers). In addition, we used regression analysis and descriptive statistics to analyze the data collected and to also test our proposed hypothesis. Based on the evaluation performed, the results showed that collection policy has a higher effect on portfolio quality. Hence, the study showed that microfinance banks should adhere to strict or stiff debt collection policy as strictness in collection policy help the banks to recover their loans, thereby improving the portfolio quality of the bank.