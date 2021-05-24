RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.23.