RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. RPM has been the topic of a number of...

TV & Videosmodernreaders.com

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Taylor C. Kessel Sells 11,073 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Raymond James Increases Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$53.00

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.17.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $57.00 at HSBC

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.58.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. FIX lowered Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.47.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 4,260 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gannett were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $540.00

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $61.00

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.23.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ADT (NYSE:ADT) Raised to C at TheStreet

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.48.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Raised to GBX 801

RMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 521.80 ($6.82).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Delek Logistics Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “. A...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 443 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Lifted by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) COO Acquires $38,750.00 in Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) COO Robert Wesley Price acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $365.00

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.36.