I just returned from Dallas where my crew and I painted a 30 foot high surface on a 150 foot high water tower called “Cultivate Harmony” in the Deep Ellum neighborhood. I was excited to paint a mural in Deep Ellum because the creative energy in the neighborhood is amazing, with art popping up everywhere (including a great mural by my friend of many years Maya Hayuk), and it is the first area where I ever put up street art in Dallas 21 years ago. I’ve done plenty of water towers “hit and run” with paste-ups over the years, but this fully painted cylinder was possibly the most serious logistical challenge of my career.