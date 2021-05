Crude oil price has been on a bullish consolidation pattern since Monday. On Thursday, it is trading lower amid concerns over the return of Iranian oil in the market. On the one hand, talks on the Iran nuclear deal seem to have made significant progress. This is especially after Iran allowed IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to continue monitoring its nuclear sites for an additional month. As a result, a deal may be attained before the Iranian presidential elections on 18th June.