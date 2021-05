My Hero Academia's manga is currently dealing with the ramifications of the conclusion of the War Arc, with hero society struggling following the revelations that were revealed about numerous heroes within the community, and it seems as if Endeavor's skeletons in his closet have destroyed his reputation. While the fire-based hero attempted to follow in the footsteps of All Might by attempting to become the next Symbol of Peace, it seems as though his dream of surpassing All Might is through as regular civilians are now turning against Endeavor and the heroes of the world at large.