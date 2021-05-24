My Hero Academia Chapter 313 Read Online: How to Read the Manga Legally for Free?

Lady Nagant might turn out to be one of the most popular villains that has been recently introduced to the world of My Hero Academia, being sprung from prison as a result of the conclusion of the War Arc in the pages of the manga, and the latest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's epic Shonen series details what All For One had in mind by sending her after Midoriya. Nagant's Quirk definitely makes her a good match for Deku, who is currently bouncing around the city, balancing his heroic duties with dodging the advances of the villains that want his Quirk for themselves.