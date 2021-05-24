Smart Touch Call wakelock

I just switched to Apple Music on my rooted Moto G8 Power with Android 11 (build RPES31.Q4U-47-35-2). I use my phone a lot on external screens, in landscape mode, and my first use for Apple Music was primarily to get lyrics on them. Problem is, the Apple Music app does not allow landscape mode on phones, although it exists on tablets, and won't rotate even with apps specifically created for this. I even tried installing App Settings Reborn from the Edxposed repo, but still no luck (I tried forcing the DPI, as well as the app orientation).