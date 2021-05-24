Smart Touch Call wakelock

Working remotely is about to get a whole lot better thanks to a slew of new features coming with Google Workspace’s Smart Canvas update. The Smart Canvas update transforms Google Workspace into a collaborative platform that will make it easier than ever for teams to work together online, allowing the ability to work on tasks, delegate, present material, and more. New features include voting, attaching files to calendar invites, emoji reactions, and the integration of video calls so you can hop right into a chat without having to leave the document. You can also now use ‘@’ to not only mention people but files and previous meetings as well.