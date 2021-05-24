Commentary: Upholding the Constitution Regardless of the Oligarchy in Charge

It makes a difference whether it's a politician or if it's a TV personality who makes a "stupid mistake" and says something over an open mic. If a TV personality does it, it really is a "stupid mistake." The politician claims it was unintentional, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did before he appeared on "Fox and Friends" recently. But you can bet he knew the microphone was live as he blurted: "I've had it with her. You know, I've lost confidence."