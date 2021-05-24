newsbreak-logo
Royal Bank of Canada Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $193.00

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Several other research analysts also recently commented on PPG. Morgan...

www.modernreaders.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Taylor C. Kessel Sells 11,073 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $29.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $57.00 at HSBC

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.58.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Raises ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $747.50

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KGFHY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNCFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $61.00

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.23.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ADT (NYSE:ADT) Raised to C at TheStreet

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.48.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Delek Logistics Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit’s (INTU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $462.08.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.07.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the April 29th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 1,000” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 333,492 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.87% of First Republic Bank worth $1,973,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “. A...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.