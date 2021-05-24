Royal Bank of Canada Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $193.00

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).