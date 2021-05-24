newsbreak-logo
Memphis City Council Adopts Resolution Opposing State Ban on Critical Race Theory

By Corinne Murdock
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the Memphis City Council adopted a resolution opposing the state legislature’s ban on critical race theory. The item was added last-minute to the council agenda. Council members Martavius Jones, Michalyn Easter-Thomas, JB Smiley, Cheyenne Johnson, Rhonda Logan, Jeff Warren, Ford Canale, Frank Colvett, Edmund Ford, and Chase Carlisle sponsored the resolution. The council voted unanimously in favor of the resolution without discussion.

tennesseestar.com
