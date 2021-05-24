newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Tom Cotton Introduces ‘SECURE CAMPUS Act’ to Stop Chinese Spying at Universities

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Tom Cotton (R-AR) introduced a bill to stop the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from conducting espionage on American college campuses. According to a press release from his office, Sen. Cotton re-introduced the “SECURE CAMPUS Act” on April 22. The bill would “prohibit Chinese nationals from receiving visas to the United States for graduate or post-graduate studies in STEM fields and would ban participants in China’s foreign talent recruitment programs and Chinese nationals from taking part in federally-funded STEM research.”

tennesseestar.com
Pennsylvania State
Tom Cotton
China
